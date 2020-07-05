Lens-Artists Photo Challenge#104 Summer

As we announced last week, the team has a special “surprise” for July. We are hosting the theme “Seasons” for the entire month. This week, Amy’s theme is ”Summer”.

This is My summer. My summer is my garden, and our summer house.

This year, 2020, more than ever. In Sweden we call them ”Smultronställen”, (in direct translation:” wild strawberry places”) hidden, secret places where we find beauty, peace and solitude.

In later years, I have focused even more on giving my garden a ”wilder” face. A childhood summer face, a wildlife face, a caring for biodiversity focus.

Dead trees may lie where they stand or fall… Wild flowers grow high and abundant before being cut down…

Hawk’s beard grow abundantly in the rear part of the garden – and they are humming with bees when turning their yellow faces to the sun.

A closer look at this part of the summer garden reveals my favorite summer flower – lavender.

– But also Cape plumbago and mallows. As always, click to enlarge.

In the southernmost part of the garden I have plum trees, cherries, elderberry, rowan, black and red currants and rhubarbs, Here there is generous space left for wild flowers.

Many insects hide in the grasses too – lying quietly on my back, I hear them going about their business.

My other summer ”smultronställe” is our little cottage by the sea. Hiking the many paths here is a joy to us all, and the summer nights are long and soft in the Scandinavian light.

Thank you for all your lovely surprises last week! I had some good laughs and some recognizing giggles – and some tears too… and, some Real Surprises!

July 11 Tina Spring

July 18 Patti Autumn/Fall

July 25 A-C Winter

Thank you for your support, stay safe and well – See you!