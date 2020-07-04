Stay Safely Afloat and Keep Smiling For Debbie and Six Word Saturday Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
15 comments on “Stay Safely Afloat and Keep Smiling”
You won’t believe how hard it is to do just that, Ann Christine! But Your shot is just fabulous. Needed a double take 🙂 🙂
What a fascinating photo!
Had to look a couple of times before I realized what it was and then read your reply to previous comment. Fascinating 🙂
Fascinating shot; so clever. It reminds me a little of the Yayoi Kusama exhibition Infinity.
Great shot!
This is so cool.
so cool! a very clever shot! 🙂 🙂
Thank you, Wilma! A great installation by a South Korean artist.
What a cool shot and effect! Where or what is it?
It is an exhibition at Wanås Castle. A South Korean artist – this is a mirror floor in a barn. Great fun – it was a bit scary to walk there at first, I had to keep my eyes on the horizon far away, not looking down in the abyss…
Wanas?
Yes
Aha
Lovely!
Thank you!