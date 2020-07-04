Stay Safely Afloat and Keep Smiling

For Debbie and Six Word Saturday

15 comments on “Stay Safely Afloat and Keep Smiling

  3. Had to look a couple of times before I realized what it was and then read your reply to previous comment. Fascinating 🙂

    Svara

    • It is an exhibition at Wanås Castle. A South Korean artist – this is a mirror floor in a barn. Great fun – it was a bit scary to walk there at first, I had to keep my eyes on the horizon far away, not looking down in the abyss…

      Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.