Thursday Thoughts – Ronneby Blekinge again – and all the lovely tree houses. Brunnsparken. The Grand Villa The park All the tree houses are well kept This is my candy…
17 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Ronneby”
So lovely! They look like they are plucked straight out fairy tales 🙂
Eye candy for sure. Gorgeous 😀
They are indeed very special house. I was in particular fascinated by the last one and its huge indoor balconies. Absolutely candy, as you write.
I love Ronneby! That top house is fabulous, and the last one
What fabulous houses! I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything similar.
Old Swedish style, very elaborately made.
Aren’t they just!
OMG these houses are so beautiful !!
Thank you- yes, they are!
beautiful and charming! 🙂
💚Thank you!
Oh, my, what incredible houses!! I love them all, but that top one is my favorite.
janet
❤
These homes are amazing for their architecture and size, but I really love all the colors!
Glad you liked them too – and the colours are great. This little town had so many of them, but there was a fire in the 1960’s that took some of them.
Beautiful houses! All so unique. 😍
Unique they are – and much loved!