Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #102 – A Quiet Moment

This week, Patti is challenging us to capture A Quiet Moment. ” Maybe it’s a walk early in the morning or the time you sit down with a book and a cup of coffee. Include shots captured at home or in your neighborhood, or from a trip to a faraway place months or years ago. It’s totally up to you.”

As my Internet connection has been lost for some days, and I don’t know when it comes back, I am sending from my phone. Hopefully it will work anyway. I apologize for the post being a bit thin because of this situation – and not being able to comment on others’ posts until afterwards, but hope you will enjoy anyway. I am having quiet moments in more than a Midsummer way…

A forest exhibition at Wanås – old, embroidered linen in the silent trees.

My daughter in quiet contemplation over the summer night.

Even flowers have their quiet moments…

And you don’t have to be alone – you can be quiet together.

As always, thank you for your wonderful support of our challenges, and don’t forget to use our Lens-Artists tag to make people find you in the reader!

Stay well and safe – and treasure the quiet moments given to you.