7 comments on “Macro Monday”
En toppenbild på den söta humlan!
Fabulous 🙂
Wow! What an amazing photo!!
Don’t worry, bee happy! 🙂
Gorgeous photo!
Great shot, Leya 👏 The bees here are so busy they don’t stay still long enough to get a decent shot, or it’s a shot of their backend with their heads buried deep in a flower 😂
What a lovely start to the day!