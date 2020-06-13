Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #101 – One Single Flower

I must have flowers, always, and always.

― Claude Monet

This week we are honoured to have Cee Neuner of Ceenphotography leading us all in One Single Flower. One of Cee’s favorite quotes is If we could see the miracle of a single flower clearly, our whole life would change. – Buddha. Cee says: ”I know flowers have changed my world.” – And I must agree – a world without flowers would be unthinkable. See her splendid flower show on Ceenphotography!

A flower blossoms for its own joy.

― Oscar Wilde

A rainy morning, last week, my garden poppies decided to stop hiding their faces – and let the world marvel. They are short lived beauties – but so delicious.

I woke up terrified the rain would have been too heavy for their delicate stems – but they were still there, and ready to go. I love to follow the swelling buds…

…and rejoice at their bursting into full splendour.

The bud shell yields its grip, and the flower unveils like a butterfly – the show only lasts for some minutes. I was lucky and grateful to be there.

Butterflies are self propelled flowers.

― Robert A. Heinlein

