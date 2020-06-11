Thursday Thoughts – Happy Birthday Sweet Mum! Photo from last year’s birthday, when you turned 84. Today you turn 85, and you two have been married for 55 years! The sun is shining, and we will make it a memorable day for you – despite the difficult times we are living in. Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
10 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Happy Birthday Sweet Mum!”
Yay for birthdays…I’ll have some cake to celebrate :)_
Happy Birthday to your mum and what a wonderful picture of a very happy couple! ❤
Looking fabulous! A good sign for you as you grow older, Ann Christine. She looks a lovely Mum. Happy birthday to her and many celebrations yet to come. 🙂 🙂
Happy Birthday to your mum, Ann Christine! I’m sure you’ll give her a lovely day
A very happy birthday to your mum from all of us here too 🤗💖🎉
Thank you so much, Xenia! I will tell her!
💞💜💞 xxx
Happy birthday to your Mum, from us 🎉 So great they have been for such a length of time 😃
Thank you, Jez – I will tell her! And yes, not many marriages last that long any more. People don’t realize how much work there is behind it…
Too right…