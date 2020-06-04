Thursday Thoughts – A Garden Glory

A symphony of magical colours and shapes – this year’s first Iris in my garden!

 

 

 

 

 

 

27 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – A Garden Glory

  2. That’s a beauty, A-C. When we lived in Illinois, there was a man not far away who had the most beautiful irises. We had some lovely ones but a different variety in our backyard.

    janet

    Svara

      • Rastafarianism is a religion started by a follower of Marcus Garvey in the early 20th century. The religion views Haile Selassie (who was also known as Ras Tafari) as God incarnate. They view marijuana as a sacrament.

        This is from the urban dictionary:

        I am Jamaican and ever since I was young I can recall the term Iree even when not exposed to drugs… it’s not a drug term …its a way of life. Iree is about being calm pleasant and taking life a day at a time…

        Paul: How are you going to pay child support you just lost your job ?
        Bob: I’m not ganna stress mon, I’ll find a way.
        Paul: Iree mon

        We owe the Rastas for reggae music.

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.