Thursday Thoughts – A Garden Glory A symphony of magical colours and shapes – this year's first Iris in my garden!
27 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – A Garden Glory”
Lovely Ann-Christine 🙂
That’s a beauty, A-C. When we lived in Illinois, there was a man not far away who had the most beautiful irises. We had some lovely ones but a different variety in our backyard.
janet
So beautiful, that purple is so vibrant!
Thank you – I love them and their bright colours!
Sorry, but I do not write or answer emails
How wonderful is that!
Irissssssssessssss!
Magical indeed.
Thank you, Susan – I do love Irises. The colour is astonishing.
So bright and beautiful.
Love the vibrant colours!
Glad you love them too – they make me feel good!
Brightened my day – thank you!
Stunning Ann-Christine!!!
Paulo – I love Irises!
And what a wonderful rich colour. Beautifully photographed.
Thank you, Jude! I have been waiting patiently – now they are arriving!
Beautiful!
Thank you, Betty!
Ireeeeeee! Oops, I went all Rasta on you.
This needs an explanation to a native Swedish native.
Rastafarianism is a religion started by a follower of Marcus Garvey in the early 20th century. The religion views Haile Selassie (who was also known as Ras Tafari) as God incarnate. They view marijuana as a sacrament.
This is from the urban dictionary:
I am Jamaican and ever since I was young I can recall the term Iree even when not exposed to drugs… it’s not a drug term …its a way of life. Iree is about being calm pleasant and taking life a day at a time…
Paul: How are you going to pay child support you just lost your job ?
Bob: I’m not ganna stress mon, I’ll find a way.
Paul: Iree mon
We owe the Rastas for reggae music.
Terrific study of this iris. Beautiful captured 😀 😀
Beautiful. I have these too in my garden
Thank you – are they in flower now too?
Thank you so much, Cee! As you are the master of flowers it means a lot!