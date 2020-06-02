Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #99 – Old and New

Old and new make the warp and woof of every moment. There is no thread that is not a twist of these two strands.

— Ralph Waldo Emerson

First of all I would like to thank you for all your gloriously delicate colours from last week – so creative and so interesting – and so many!

This week, Amy is challenging us to look for “Old and New”, and now we’re looking forward to your interpretation.

In the opener, Hovdala Castle, Sweden, a place to remember the old and celebrate in new ways. But Old and New can be the contrast of architecture, fashion, collections, treasures… in one photo or multiple photos. Please visit Amy for beautiful views and inspiration!

I have consulted the archives, and these all represent moments where I really was stricken by the perspective of Old and New.

Tbilisi, Georgia – is a very old city that is being totally rebuilt. Sometimes the combinations are not that great, but old and new is always very striking.

Everywhere in Europe, you will find Old and New together.

Some combinations hurt more than others – This beautiful old building was combined with a new hotel – Umeå, Sweden.

Tbilisi again – the old fortress looking down on the new city.

In fact, when I think of old and new – two cities come to mind directly – and here they are. And, there is a reason to why one of them is called ”The Eternal City”…

I hope you will enjoy the challenge, and we are looking forward to interesting posts!

Stay tuned for Tina’s (Travels and Trifles) LAPC #100 on June 6th.