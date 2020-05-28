I mentioned in my delicate colours post, that I originally went out to find the orchids –
– but they were not yet there. I guess it has been too cold a spring for them.
The yellow archangel is another favourite in May – lightening up the forest shadows. Just like angels should.
When I silently reached the wetlands the air was filled with nightingale song and…
…my heart was filled with bumble bees.
I was not alone on the hike, several elderly couples were out with backpacks of ”fika” – the best Swedish word ever…
This boardwalk leads over the orchid fields – but the only flower to be found yet, is another beauty –
– bogbean or buckbean. I find it almost as lovely as an orchid anyway. It will be my closing image before returning home again on the dirt road. Getting hungry now!
And…it is not me who’s been running over the furrows…
25 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Searching for Orchids”
You make green the most appealing colour there is. Hoping your warmth continues, Ann Christine 🤗🌲🌳🌿🌱💕
Oh, but it is… The same hopes for you then, Jo!
So beautiful Ann-Christine!!!
Glad you came along, Paulo!
Your morning walk is beautiful, Ann-Christine!
I am glad you came along, Miriam!
Thanks for introducing me to the word ‘fika’. My world is now richer imagining people engaged in the ritual, the grace of the meaning of that word.
Well…it is so typical Swedish;-D
No orchids but a lovely walk nonetheless. Stay well.
A lovely morning – yes, you stay well too.
Beautiful!
Thank you!
Stunning place, Ann Christine!
Thank you – a couple of visits a year, only biking distance.
what lovely places thanks for sharing a warm greeting from Italy
♥ Thank you! It works – warm here today, finally!
The scenic views and descriptions reveal awakening spring and a wondrous love of the outdoors. I know that word ‘fika’.
♥ Thank you for a lovely comment – and how great you know the word ”fika”! Hope everything is well with you!
No orchid but so many lovely views. That archangel show is amazing – love how you framed it as the shining centre of attention. Take care.
Thank you, Mabel – you too take care. The world is loosing so many good people – please stay.
How beautiful your world is.
All so scenic! Beautiful place…
♥
And so is yours. We belong to the lucky ones.