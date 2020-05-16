Don’t we all have an itch… For Debbie and six word Saturday – I have an itch for… Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
7 comments on “Don’t we all have an itch…”
Nice pose! Love it!
Great shot, Ann Christine. It really made me smile. I’m itching to see my family in England and South Africa, but have to be patient for now.
Oh, yes, we all do. Mine is to go visit our daughter and son-in-law in southern California or have them visit us…or just go somewhere else for a bit. Lovely shot although it looks as if this guy has the COVID-19 hair problems everyone is talking about. 🙂 Enjoy the weekend.
janet
Texas takes long horns on cattle to an extreme:
Lovely shot. And great words to go with it. 😀
Clever
I love Highland Cattle 🙂