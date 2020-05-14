This spring is like no other spring – in so many ways. The nights are freezing cold, and many flowers and trees do not grow very much. They even say we might not have new potatoes for Midsummer (a Must…).
I nearly missed out on the Pasque flowers, and arrived just in time to see them in flower – and faded – at the same time.
The sandy meadows stretch widely in the sun, just by the sea. We seldom go to the sea, so this was a fun opportunity for the dogs. As Milo is only two years old, he still acts like it was the first time. Jumping and bathing like crazy.
Pasque flowers have a special charm. True beauties when in flower – and another kind of delicate beauty when faded. Few flowers are bestowed this gift.
Only about ten centimeters high, they crave a crawl to show their faces.
Leaving the sea and heading to the top of the hills. You can see the Pasque flowers’ home meadow down on your right.
The forest path down again, treats you to orchids as well as other plants and flowers striving in the chilly wind.
After a couple of hours’ sunny walk in the company of our dogs, Totti wanted me to stop photographing and just MOVE ON.
That thought in his little curly head, is nicely demonstrated like this…by not following my husband any more. He just had to let him stay put and wait for me. Any dog owners who recognize this…?
12 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – A Pasque flower Walk in May”
What a beautiful walk, A-C! I’m happy I could go along. I believe we saw those flowers in Wyoming last summer.
janet
Trying to identify those flowers. I’m sure we know them by another name. It hardly matters. I was happy to follow, or even to sit in the sun with Totti 🙂 🙂
Those flowers are beautiful. Here too we are having cold nights. The frost had burnt emerging new leaves on beech, oak and ash trees. It is sad to see
what a lovely walk, Ann-Christine. the meadow and the sea and all in between! everything is beautiful! probably tired, Totti is cute! 🙂 🙂
Pasque flowers are beautiful…one of the first plants to bloom in my garden..love your photos.
I’ve never heard of pasque flowers, so thanks for introducing these to me. They are delicate and lovely. I’m also fascinated with the field of yellow flowers in your top photo — what are these? Thanks for a lovely post today.
Beautiful walk. We can almost smell that the fresh air.
How lovely, Pasque flowers and an orchid. But as you say – it’s cold. The air feels like it came out of the ice box, though the sun itself is hot. Most contrary and confusing. We’ve had chill winds too, but having a rest from them today.
Haven’t noticed Pasque flowers before. Beautiful. Turns out there are common around my part of the country. Indeed, it is the state flower of South Dakota, the state that borders mine just 100 km south of our house. I’m going to have to go looking for them.
Beautiful images.
Oh yes…a patient dog is a blessing. The crawling was worth it, lovely close up shots!
Milo’s enthusiasm is ours too with each new spring. I like that nice low perspective you got with the flowers. 🙂