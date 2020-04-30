Thursday Thoughts – A Spring Hike

A refreshing hike in our area – we had not visited for many years. In Sweden we are fortunate to use the outdoors even now – if we stay close to home and not travel far.

I think the images mostly speak for themselves – it was a glorious family day.

At the parking, there were no people except us.

Sunny – cloudy – taking turns all day.

Some wood anemones still surviving.

Milo loves trunk balancing – of course he jumped off when I got the camera out…

The goal for the day – the falls.

Looking back is always a good idea.

There are many lovely cottages in this area – thatched roofs are popular. My aunt once had a thatched roof that caught fire during a thunder storm – a frightening experience.

Sweet Veronica leaning against the barn wall.

Back at our starting point again, we walked around the hostel houses – closed during corona times of course. But so charming and so Skåne, my part of Sweden.