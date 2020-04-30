A refreshing hike in our area – we had not visited for many years. In Sweden we are fortunate to use the outdoors even now – if we stay close to home and not travel far.
I think the images mostly speak for themselves – it was a glorious family day.
At the parking, there were no people except us.
Sunny – cloudy – taking turns all day.
Some wood anemones still surviving.
Milo loves trunk balancing – of course he jumped off when I got the camera out…
The goal for the day – the falls.
Looking back is always a good idea.
There are many lovely cottages in this area – thatched roofs are popular. My aunt once had a thatched roof that caught fire during a thunder storm – a frightening experience.
Sweet Veronica leaning against the barn wall.
Back at our starting point again, we walked around the hostel houses – closed during corona times of course. But so charming and so Skåne, my part of Sweden.
18 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – A Spring Hike”
I so enjoyed seeing your countryside, Ann-Christine. And what fabulous cottages.
Thank you, Tish. And the Skåne cottages are very colourful!
lovely hike, Ann Christine! we are still on lockdown so a virtual hike is really wonderful. thanks for taking us along 🙂 🙂
You are welcome – enjoyed having you!
Oh my goodness! These homes amidst the landscape are so lovely!
So glad to share them! Thank you!
What a bliss to see the beauty of Sweden 🇸🇪 in this way.
Thank you for your kind comment, Dina! Every country has its beauties, so glad to share!
What a lovely refreshing, pretty walk. Thanks for taking us along.
Spring freedom… Lovely. We too are in theory allowed to drive to a location to exercise… Sadly it’s interpretation by the police is vague. So much so that the this extra freedom is not being used in fear of fines at worst and orders to turn round st best. At least I have a great area to walk in direct from home. 😊
You have a great area from home – and so do we. This little outing though, was lovely. And we don’t risk being fined. We stay at home all the time except for our forest.
Thank you for your good company, Margaret!
What a beautiful place to walk. Love the waterfalls!
Glad you tagged along with me to the falls!
We have the same kind of day here. Big skies, sailing clouds, but when that sun comes out here it is hot! Thank you for finding time to share your lovely world with me. Sending hugs! Maybe one day it will be possible to exchange them again 🤗💕
Hugs right back to you, Jo! Maybe some day…
Thanks for the walking tour – love the cottages.
Thanks – glad you loved the colourful cottages!