Mother Earth Day The true miracle is not walking on water or walking in air, but simply walking on this earth – Thich Nhat Hanh Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
10 comments on “Mother Earth Day”
Beautiful.
Beautiful in its simplicity.
janet
Such a gorgeous image,. Love the quote too.
Great quote, wish I thought of that. 🌎
You did 🌹 And I found it in Goodreads
I love it, Ann-Christine. It’s gorgeous.
I agree. And that is one beautiful photo of a beautiful, but hard to photograph, flower.
Thank you -♥
What a glorious photo. So simple.
♥