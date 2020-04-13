Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #92 – Going Back – the Second Time Around

”Considering the current world situation, I decided to focus my challenge to your sharing images from your previous travels rather than asking you to go out to photograph new examples to share. If you visited a favorite place more than once, how did you approach the second trip photographically? If you’ve only been somewhere once, what would you do differently the second time around?” This week we welcome guest-host John Steiner – please visit his post at Journeys with Johnbo for more inspiration!

My choice for a walk down memory lane, is the tiny island of Madeira, a hiking paradise I have visited five or six times.

Two times with our children and my mother. These images are all from 2010, when my mother turned 75, and we celebrated with Madeira for the second time together. This is the first time I brought a camera. For the orchids and for our hiking.

You often go by bus to the staring point, early in the morning. Then, you walk the chosen hike along the levadas – long or short, and return with another bus from the end point.

My mother used to be an avid hiker, and we walked together until one or two years ago. She loved Madeira, and with the youngsters on the path as well, we had so much fun.

In the early morning, it was rather cold in the mountains, but so quiet and beautiful.

Madeira 2010 370-2

Following the lifting mist, and listening to the murmuring of water – always running by your side. Once built to bring water from the mountains to the different parts of the island – the levadas are now also used by hiking tourists.

The air vibrates with bird song, and the soft scent of mosses and soil – everything breathing harmony.

This year there had been a storm, bringing down many trees. Still impressive though.

Lush green wherever you walk – and the stream always accompanying you.

Nature is reflected in their art as well – and I happen to love the tiny lizards –

Maybe some day…I will return. Who can tell. My mother turns 85 this summer, and can no longer go hiking. When I show her the old photos, she can still remember – something of those days, sometimes.

 

In closing, I’d also like to add a special Thank You to all of you who joined our “Simplicity” challenge last week. Thank you for sharing so many moments of peacefulness, beauty, and fun.  In these challenging times, you help make us all feel better and know that this too shall pass.

Next week, it is my time to be your host – and we are back to our ordinary schedule.

Stay well and safe, keep connected to your loved ones, and keep creating!

38 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #92 – Going Back – the Second Time Around

  3. Thank you for my virtual visit and walks – lovely! I did briefly visit Madeira, but couldn’t do it justice because my walking isn’t up to the challenge

    Svara

  8. You’ve recreated the atmosphere of the island perfectly, Ann Christine. I was only there once but I loved it too. Your beautiful photos bring it back. 🙂 🙂

    Svara

  9. What a gorgeous place, the very first picture of the flowers, the dramatic orchids, the mist , the dappled sunlight and all in the company of loved ones. Beautiful post!

    Svara

      • But they all came together so perfectly for the challenge and your narrative. After seeing this, I actually goggled the place 🙂. The sea, the lush vegetation and wine, all makes it a fascinating place .

  17. As ever, you ‘sell’ your holiday destinations to those of us who have never visited some of the places you’ve seen. You make them special by connecting them to your personal experiences too. Thank you.

    Svara

  19. Echoing Tina’s comment! Yours is a story of family, so necessary in our current world climate. I am happy to know that my challenge allowed you to share your memories. Thanks so much for inviting me to guest-host.

    Svara

    • Thank you, John, for joining us here! And – it is true your challenge brought up the memories of our Madeira journeys, I haven’t visited for ten years.

      Svara

  21. What a beautiful, lyrical and sentimental post Ann-Christine. I envy your time with your mother, especially in such an amazing place. Both of my parents passed quite young but I still miss them.

    Svara

    • Thank you, Tina, I got carried away by the memories – so a bit too long a post. I understand if you miss your parents, sorry you lost them early, they are important all your life. I know I am lucky, but now it breaks my heart to see my mother’s health deteriorating fast. But, as you say – we have wonderful memories. And challenges to bring them out!

      Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.