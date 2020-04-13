Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #92 – Going Back – the Second Time Around

”Considering the current world situation, I decided to focus my challenge to your sharing images from your previous travels rather than asking you to go out to photograph new examples to share. If you visited a favorite place more than once, how did you approach the second trip photographically? If you’ve only been somewhere once, what would you do differently the second time around?” This week we welcome guest-host John Steiner – please visit his post at Journeys with Johnbo for more inspiration!
My choice for a walk down memory lane, is the tiny island of Madeira, a hiking paradise I have visited five or six times.
Two times with our children and my mother. These images are all from 2010, when my mother turned 75, and we celebrated with Madeira for the second time together. This is the first time I brought a camera. For the orchids and for our hiking.
You often go by bus to the staring point, early in the morning. Then, you walk the chosen hike along the levadas – long or short, and return with another bus from the end point.
My mother used to be an avid hiker, and we walked together until one or two years ago. She loved Madeira, and with the youngsters on the path as well, we had so much fun.
In the early morning, it was rather cold in the mountains, but so quiet and beautiful.
Following the lifting mist, and listening to the murmuring of water – always running by your side. Once built to bring water from the mountains to the different parts of the island – the levadas are now also used by hiking tourists.
The air vibrates with bird song, and the soft scent of mosses and soil – everything breathing harmony.
This year there had been a storm, bringing down many trees. Still impressive though.
Lush green wherever you walk – and the stream always accompanying you.
Nature is reflected in their art as well – and I happen to love the tiny lizards –
Maybe some day…I will return. Who can tell. My mother turns 85 this summer, and can no longer go hiking. When I show her the old photos, she can still remember – something of those days, sometimes.
In closing, I'd also like to add a special Thank You to all of you who joined our "Simplicity" challenge last week. Thank you for sharing so many moments of peacefulness, beauty, and fun. In these challenging times, you help make us all feel better and know that this too shall pass.
Next week, it is my time to be your host – and we are back to our ordinary schedule.
- April 18: # 93 Ann-Christine of Leya
- April 25: # 94: Amy of The World is a Book
Stay well and safe, keep connected to your loved ones, and keep creating!
What a wonderful story and that lifting mist photo is amazing. Thanks for sharing.
Beautiful photos. I love that the three generations shared the trip to celebrate your mum’s birthday. Wonderful memories for your kids too.
Thank you for my virtual visit and walks – lovely! I did briefly visit Madeira, but couldn’t do it justice because my walking isn’t up to the challenge
Very nice!
What a beautiful place to celebrate your mom’s 75th. 😍Very special memories for you both.
A wonderful journey. Thank you for having me along.
Great captures Ann-Christine, Madeira is so beautiful, I lived there for a year, the flowers, the levadas, the banana trees, the fish, etc …
You’ve recreated the atmosphere of the island perfectly, Ann Christine. I was only there once but I loved it too. Your beautiful photos bring it back. 🙂 🙂
Thank you, Jo – then I am happy if you recognized it. You walked some of the levada tours I guess?
We only had a week and I wanted to see the whole island, in typical Jo fashion, but we did manage one 🙂 🙂
What a gorgeous place, the very first picture of the flowers, the dramatic orchids, the mist , the dappled sunlight and all in the company of loved ones. Beautiful post!
Thank you, Sheetal, for a wonderful comment. I got totally lost in memories and sent so many images…but ♥
But they all came together so perfectly for the challenge and your narrative. After seeing this, I actually goggled the place 🙂. The sea, the lush vegetation and wine, all makes it a fascinating place .
Beautiful photographs Ann-Christine and so many wonderful memories for all the family 💜 xxx
Thank you – and yes, many sweet memories. I really should go back.
Thank you for sharing your sweet memories. These photos are so beautiful, love the flowers especially.
Thank you, Amy – Madeira is abundant with flowers. Many orchid houses.
A wonderful post and images, Ann-Christine. And how lovely that you and your mother shared a love for hiking and nature. 💚
Thank you, Jane – sweet memories.
Sweet, sweet memories Ann-Christine! And what a beautiful place. One more to add to the list of places to visit!
♥Thank you, Pam – well worth a visit. Especially if you love hiking (and I know you do!).
Beautiful photos. I like the banner shot in particular, with the foreground flowers and background person. Well done.
Thank you, John – that is my favorite too.
Beautiful images
Thank you so much!
I forgot to say. I particularly love your first photo.
Thank you – that is my favorite too.
As ever, you ‘sell’ your holiday destinations to those of us who have never visited some of the places you’ve seen. You make them special by connecting them to your personal experiences too. Thank you.
Margaret, I am happy if my feelings for these places shine through! And so happy that you tell me you believe it works ♥
thank you for sharing Madeira. truly a paradise! 🙂 🙂
♥ You are welcome!
Thank you for sharing those lovely memories and photos.
Echoing Tina’s comment! Yours is a story of family, so necessary in our current world climate. I am happy to know that my challenge allowed you to share your memories. Thanks so much for inviting me to guest-host.
Thank you, John, for joining us here! And – it is true your challenge brought up the memories of our Madeira journeys, I haven’t visited for ten years.
This is such a lovely place n great memories to cherish!
Thank you so much – yes, this is a lovely island. And I got carried away by the memories…
What a beautiful, lyrical and sentimental post Ann-Christine. I envy your time with your mother, especially in such an amazing place. Both of my parents passed quite young but I still miss them.
Thank you, Tina, I got carried away by the memories – so a bit too long a post. I understand if you miss your parents, sorry you lost them early, they are important all your life. I know I am lucky, but now it breaks my heart to see my mother’s health deteriorating fast. But, as you say – we have wonderful memories. And challenges to bring them out!