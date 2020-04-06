Macro Monday Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
5 comments on “Macro Monday”
I love the warm glow and fragility of this rose.
Gorgeous
So beautiful!
Beautiful Leya!
I love the abstract quality and the lighting. So fluid.