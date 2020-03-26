Thursday Thoughts – The Need for Light and Colour I don’t think I am alone – if I say I am in great need of that wonderful Light and Colour of Spring Let us hope it will soon arrive. It is in the air. I feel it coming. Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
One comment on “Thursday Thoughts – The Need for Light and Colour”
Very beautiful selection, these would lighten up any day!