Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #89 – A River Runs Through It

I’m really quite simple. I plant flowers and watch them grow… I stay at home and watch the river flow. – George Harrison
This is what we must do today – this is not the time for travel. So, from the archives – images from Iceland, New Zealand, Sweden, Scotland, Norway and Georgia. May the rivers keep flowing and the waters never go dry.
A winter message from the river: Never surrender! Life can try to stop you, but somehow find a way to flow!
The river teaches us many things, but its most important teaching is this: Whatever is happening around you, you keep flowing to your own destination following your own way!
If you have a river, then you should share it with everyone. – Chen Guangbiao
It is from small streams that big rivers rise.
No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man. – Heraclitus
Many a calm river begins as a turbulent waterfall, yet none hurtles and foams all the way to the sea. – Mikhail Lermontov
Learn from a river; obstacles may force it to change its course, but never its destination.
