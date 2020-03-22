Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #89 – A River Runs Through It

I’m really quite simple. I plant flowers and watch them grow… I stay at home and watch the river flow. – George Harrison

This is what we must do today – this is not the time for travel. So, from the archives – images from Iceland, New Zealand, Sweden, Scotland, Norway and Georgia. May the rivers keep flowing and the waters never go dry.

A winter message from the river: Never surrender! Life can try to stop you, but somehow find a way to flow!

― Mehmet Murat ildan

The river teaches us many things, but its most important teaching is this: Whatever is happening around you, you keep flowing to your own destination following your own way!

― Mehmet Murat ildan

If you have a river, then you should share it with everyone. – Chen Guangbiao

It is from small streams that big rivers rise.

― Matshona Dhliwayo

No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man. – Heraclitus

Many a calm river begins as a turbulent waterfall, yet none hurtles and foams all the way to the sea. – Mikhail Lermontov

Learn from a river; obstacles may force it to change its course, but never its destination.

― Matshona Dhliwayo

