While in Stockholm for a couple of hours between trains, I had to make the most of it…merging some of the famous buildings together in one image .
Fotografiska is a great place to be – this time exhibiting my favorite Erik Johansson again! As you are not allowed to take any photos, or at least not sending them via internet…
I decided to have some fun outside while walking. How about two amusements parks instead of one? I guess Gröna Lund fans wouldn’t mind!
In ”Chaos” I used one of my best attempts from Stockholm railway station – here is another one. A multitasking transport system?
Anyway I had great fun…but I can assure you I went by a single, ordinary train home to Skåne again.
16 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Capital Doubles”
These are all pretty cool, Ann-Christine.
Merging photos is not easy to get right. These are great, Ann – C! Your have created some images that could fit equally well on a large canvas ( surrealistic style ), as they would in a promotional brochure. I loved picking out the venues that I am familiar with inside the photo. And the chaos photos is fun. That yellow truck really is a great focal point.
Thank you, Amanda! I have come to love the merging as it is so easily done with my newest camera. and finding items in them – yes, that is fun too. I remember some children’s books working like that.
Yes it would be a great concept for a children’s book. A kind of junior ”Where’s Waldo.” Although it is not Waldo in Sweden is it? Here it is ”Where’s Whalley?”
Var är Valle? hos oss.
Valle – sounds like a Swede trying to say Whalley! Lol!
I may sit in a corner and sulk. I’m about 10 steps behind Margaret. 😦 😦 But these are beautiful. Your own uniue view of the world, Ann Christine. (sorry about the missing letter- I have keyboard issues 🙂 )
Thanks, Jo dearest. My keyboard is giving away its white text…have to buy a new one soon. My view of the world through the lens can be fun…or maybe I am just squinting…!
🤪🤪🤪
😀
This is much wonderful
Thank you.
I have to agree with margaret21
Thank you so much, dear Sheree. Hope you are all well.
Gosh. I’ve just looked up a video about how to merge photos. It looks impressively above my pay grade! Your merged photos are terrific images.
Thank you, Margaret – and that is why I never tried to do it manually. Now I have my button only!