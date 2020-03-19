Thursday Thoughts – Capital Doubles

While in Stockholm for a couple of hours between trains, I had to make the most of it…merging some of the famous buildings together in one image .

Fotografiska is a great place to be – this time exhibiting my favorite Erik Johansson again! As you are not allowed to take any photos, or at least not sending them via internet…

I decided to have some fun outside while walking. How about two amusements parks instead of one? I guess Gröna Lund fans wouldn’t mind!

In ”Chaos” I used one of my best attempts from Stockholm railway station – here is another one. A multitasking transport system?

Anyway I had great fun…but I can assure you I went by a single, ordinary train home to Skåne again.

 

 

 

 

 

16 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Capital Doubles

  2. Merging photos is not easy to get right. These are great, Ann – C! Your have created some images that could fit equally well on a large canvas ( surrealistic style ), as they would in a promotional brochure. I loved picking out the venues that I am familiar with inside the photo. And the chaos photos is fun. That yellow truck really is a great focal point.

  3. I may sit in a corner and sulk. I’m about 10 steps behind Margaret. 😦 😦 But these are beautiful. Your own uniue view of the world, Ann Christine. (sorry about the missing letter- I have keyboard issues 🙂 )

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

