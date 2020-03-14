Six weeks ago everything was OK… For Debbie and Six Word Saturday Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
13 comments on “Six weeks ago everything was OK…”
And things can change in a blink of an eye……..
Yes, who’d have thought, hon? But our world is still beautiful even if a little more limited at present. 🙂 🙂
Everything will be ok again 🤞🏻Hoping soooner rather than later 💫💫
And dreadful as things are, many of us still have wonderful skyscapes to enjoy. This one is simply beautiful.
Oh, and a fabulous image, A C
Yes, a world at the start of panic….
So true, Ann Christine. Six weeks ago there were no shortages of anything in the supermarkets. Now, many shelves have been stripped bare. 😳
Things do change very quickly. Caution is one thing, panic is another. Always prefer to express life.
Very true and it will be again. In the interim, much has not changed or needn’t change: love, joy, kindness, forgiveness, and so much more.
janet
My sentiments exactly!
The qualities your list are all component parts of life itself.
Yes. Take precautions, but don’t forget the basics.
True, Michael. Avoiding panic is essential. Fortunately the Swedish authorities are good at handling this. No panic here. There are examples of that elsewhere. But it is easy for the western world where the risks are not too tough.