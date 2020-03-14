Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #88 – Chaos

Outside, the sun is shining and the birds are singing – it is a beautiful morning in my garden. For this week, I had already chosen Chaos, not knowing how well this would apply to what many of us are living in right now. Thinking about it this early Spring morning… it all feels unreal. But, the world is still standing, and the sun is still shining.

First, we want to send our heartfelt wishes to blogger friends all over the world, those who are quarantined and those who are not yet there. May we soon see an end to the spreading of the Corona virus. In this fearful situation, we are all grateful for the contact and support made possible via internet and blogging.

My life is organized chaos. – Kathleen Kennedy says. And maybe that is what Life really is – so, how do You look upon, and handle, Chaos?

The word Chaos originally refers to the void state preceding the creation of the universe or in the Greek creation myths. Chaos in modern use, in the sense of ”complete disorder or confusion”, first appears in Elizabethan Early Modern English.

Invention, it must be humbly admitted, does not consist in creating out of void, but out of chaos. – Mary Shelley

I always think that women are the chaos managers of life. – Teresa Heinz

– Something my own experiences tell me is – true!

Every passion borders on the chaotic, but the collector’s passion borders on the chaos of memories. – Walter Benjamin

We will have a total chaos without books, literature, and library. – Anne Waldman

Using chaos as a creative force – might be a challenge. But, yesterday I watched the Swedish ”Culture News” program, where an Italian/Swedish author and an Iranian producer talked about the Corona situation in their countries. And yes, it was a heart warming program where I was really amazed at people’s creativity!

A video clip showed musicians and actors using their quarantine to paint, to learn another instrument or a new foreign language; to read books they otherwise wouldn’t have read. And some said they used this new ”free” time to spend it with their kids. Also interesting, was that Italians were allowed free use of internet on their cellphones.

Anything worth doing good takes a little chaos. – Flea

But I like the chaos. As long as it’s happy chaos.  – Ayda Field

 

Let us focus on the possibilities, staying on the right track. Maybe nothing will be quite the same again – but let’s hope this chaos is the beginning of something new and positive.  Maybe these quotes and images will release some more of your creativity for our journey together on this bumpy road…

Feel free to interpret Chaos any way you want – what it looks like, how you cope with it, how you work on it, what you will do when everything calms down, etc. We are looking forward to Your version of Chaos!

Many thanks to our guest host, Miriam of The Showers of Blessings, and her beautiful challenge – which gave us so many reflective reflections!

As usual, Tina, Amy, Patti and I value your creative responses and thoughts. Thanks for joining us, and above all, Stay safe! On March 21, your host will be Amy of The World is A Book .

23 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #88 – Chaos

  1. What a timely challenge, Ann-Christine, to bring our focus on the positive aspect and see chaos in new perspectives. Thank you for you and Amy, and Tina, and Patti for inviting me to host the challenge last week. What fun I had!! ❤

  4. Ever so wonderful chaos Ann-Christine 🙂 There a video clips of the people of Sienna and Sicily singing and playing music from their balconies. I shall be back

  5. A beautiful post that shows us how to rise above the things that really challenge us Ann-Christine. I loved your quote and image about ”happy chaos”, let’s hope we’re soon able to look back on this one rather than looking ahead to what may be the worst of it.

  6. How is it in Sweden, Ann Christine? I was just reading about the situation in Norway. And the singing from the balconies in Italy! 🙂 🙂 There are always people who rise to these challenges and show us what we are capable of. Please God we can hold hands virtually and see this out together.

  7. Chaos theme is beautifully expressed here, A-C! I love the header especially.
    Thank you for the thoughtful words and inspiring quotes.

  9. You have expressed so beautifully the chaos and hope at this uncertain time, Ann-Christine. A fabulous post, illustrated with equally wonderful quotes and thoughts. Brava! Wonderful! I couldn’t agree more with your message of finding the good and supporting others at this time.

    • Indeed the world is in choas. It is all so surreal, but all too real for us at the same time. We must rise to the challenge though, even if we are isolated in our own homes. Technology has its uses and we should use it well now, to spread our creativity and ideas to get us through this tough and challenging time. Wonderful images and quotes. Stay safe and well.

  10. I especially like the top photo and then the one of the flowers. Chaos to me right now would be a picture of all the people trying to grab toilet paper and other things at the grocery stores these days. I’m just hoping we’re gonna be able to move in a couple weeks and not run into any problems.

  13. I like your double exposure very much. A friend of mine also takes such images quite often. For her camera, this function was a must-have!

  16. Chaos!!! chaos in supermarket this morning, full of people, empty shelves… I return home to stay there all the weekend in sad mood…

    But I listen on the radio, some young students who have volunteered in their community of neighbors to take care of the children who can’t go to school because the classes have been canceled and their parents can’t take care of them for work.

    Chaos can also bring out the best in us. I hope so!

  20. Some great images to illustrate chaos, A C, and I must see what I can find….and in being creative, set my mind briefly away from the chaos surrounding us….

  21. Ha ha! (We must keep our sense of humor, I say.) A superb theme, with superb photos and quotes. It’s noteworthy how we humans, IMO, tend toward order, though some seem to prefer chaos. We are keeping a ‘low profile’ here in Denver, Colorado, so I should have time to fine appropriate photos. I like the multiple-exposure banner shot, and always love a wall of books.

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

