Thursday Thoughts – Pieces of Stockholm

On my way home from Umeå, I had a few hours of waiting in Stockholm. I seldom visit our beautiful capital, so I took a brisk walk through Old Town and visited Fotografiska – the museum of Photography. A treat of course.

I posted some photos from Old Town and Vasa Bridge for Wordless Wednesday. And the dog in the window of course… At Slussen, The Lock, they were waiting for the new bridge to arrive from China – ”Guldbron”, the Golden Bridge”.  I heard it arrived yesterday.

Standing outside Fotografiska, this is the view of ”Gröna Lund” , the big amusement park.

And in the other direction – The City Hall and the two biggest churches, Riddarholmskyrkan and Storkyrkan.

I feel I really should visit more often…

 

3 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Pieces of Stockholm

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

