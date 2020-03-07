Another boring day of window shopping For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
11 comments on “Another boring day of window shopping”
I’d prefer live models, but…
How cute!
Yep, I’d have stopped for the dog too. 😉
😊
Love it … bit naughty… and then a cute dog.
Haha, yes – I had to see if he moved and was real – and he was!
He looks real in your image. *smile
It’s that a toy dog, or a real one?
I watched him for a while – and he was real!
Awesome, I take it that was the reason for the shot 😂
Haha, well, I love animals in windows, and this time I happened to pass this one in Old Town Stockholm…More than me that stopped…for the dog ;-D