Macro Monday

Why do I find such peace and mindfulness walking in cemeteries? Over the years I have learned that many people do. I also have my own favourites. Père Lachaise in Paris and Highgate in London. But since I visited The Warsaw Jewish Cemetery, I have come to understand, that nowhere else you will find… that […]

They say oak trees grow for 300 years, and stay in their glory for another 300 years, and then decay and die their last 300 years. One of my favourite places to meet a 600 years old friend, is Gökalv in Blekinge, Sweden. We have many things to talk about, and I have learned so […]

Floreana is best known for its colourful history of buccaneers, whalers, convicts and early colonists. In fact our guide told us the most horrible stories of intrigues, mass murder and strange colonists…Hard to believe, but in fact the stories are true. At least three books were written about this, and I bought and read the […]