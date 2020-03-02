Macro Monday Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
14 comments on “Macro Monday”
Stunning! I went out shooting orchids a week or two ago and got precisely zero good shots.
Incredibly beautiful, A-C!
Thanks, Amy, one of my favorites in flower right now!
Do you grow Orchids? It’s not easy to grow here in Texas.
Indoors – I have about 50 of them. I would love to have a real winter garden/green house with many of them!
💖💓
Lovely and richly colored orchid, Ann-Christine. Beautiful start to the week.
Glad you love that colour too, Steve. One of my favorites.
Beautiful!
Thank you, Cindy! One of my favourites in the room right now.
Gorgeous
Thank you, Sheree – one of my favourite colours of Phalaenopsis!
Wow! So beautiful!
Thank you – in flower right now in my room!