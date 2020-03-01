Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #86 – Change Your Perspective

This week Patti shares some different perspectives to try in our photography – ”We invite you to break the habit of shooting photos at eye-level and change your perspective. […] show us your photographs taken from a variety of perspectives -”!
I believe the differences are clearly visible in flower photography –
In the opening photo of my ”Princess of the Night”, I am lying on the floor in the middle of the night to get a view of the inside of the flower.
Close-up – from a low position is one of my favorite perspectives.
Beauty can be seen in all things, seeing and composing the beauty is what separates the snapshot from the photograph. – Matt Hardy
Eye level – front and side, often looks even better back lit.
The more pictures you see, the better you are as a photographer.
– Robert Mapplethorpe
Don’t shoot what it looks like. Shoot what it feels like.– David Alan Harvey
Going low from a distance can sometimes create a more interesting picture.
A good photograph is knowing where to stand.
– Ansel Adams
Looking down is necessary to get the beauty of both the butterfly and the flower.
With tiny flowers, mass-effect can do the trick – and light and darkness of course.
Where light and shadow fall on your subject – that is the essence of expression and art through photography.
– Scott Bourne
Sheer Mass-effect
