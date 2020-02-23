Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #85 – Treasure Hunt

This week Tina wants us to go on a Treasure Hunt! Our challenge is to search for specific items – either from your archives or newly captured – from the list below. Extra credit items are a bit harder to find, as are multiple items in a single image. Focus on quality over quantity and hit us with your best shot(s)!
- Challenge Items: Sunrise and/or sunset, Something cold and/or hot, a bird, a dog, a funny sign, a bicycle, a seascape and/or mountain landscape, a rainbow, a church, a musical instrument, a boat, a plane, a waterfall
- Extra Credit Items: An expressive portrait of one or more people, a very unusual place, knitting or sewing, a fish, an animal you don’t normally see, a bucket, a hammer, a street performer, a double rainbow, multiple challenge items in a single image.
Sunset is a moment where all emotions are experienced: Melancholy, amazement, intoxication, casuistry, admiration, love, sadness…
―
In the opener – sunset, seascape, birds and boats in The Netherlands. The other scenes were found in Bhutan, Tibet and Poland.
Come Fairies, take me out of this dull world, for I would ride with you upon the wind and dance upon the mountains like a flame! – William Butler Yeats
Dance is the most fundamental of all art forms. – Twyla Tharp
Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.– Roger Caras
This Boxer-like sweetie gave me a real fright. When I was passing this shop, he suddenly jumped up at the desk – the shop owner looked a bit shocked as well…I had to be quick to catch the moment!
Knitting not only relaxes me, it also brings a feeling of being at home. – Magdalena Neuner
An old photo, but I still remember these lovely Tibetan ladies waiting for market customers – and making a useful time of it. They were very shy, but smiling when I asked about their knitting and told them I knitted too.
All my images are self-portraits, even when I’m not in them.
―
I met this beautiful lady on the pilgrim trail to Taktshang (Tiger’s Nest) in Paro. She stopped to offer some nuts and dried fruit (I was a bit poorly looking…), and then passed me with a vigorous step – reaching the temple at least half an hour before I did. She was 75, and no sign of panting in the thin air…
Each and every animal on earth has as much right to be here as you and me. – A.D. Williams
We were fortunate to see the national animal of Bhutan – the rare Takin. Folklore has it that the animal with a goat’s head and a cow’s body was created by The Divine Madman, a famous holy man from Tibet. The Takin lives in the alpine zones, at 1000-4500 meters height, and weighs about 300kg.
Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination
and life to everything.
― Plato
I enjoyed these skilled street musicians for almost an hour, in Lodz, Poland. Not until after uploading the photos, I noticed the spooky thing behind the musician to the left…
A Special Announcement: All of us at Lens-Artists are delighted to announce that the March 7th challenge (#87) will be hosted by our special guest host, Miriam Hurdle at The Shower of Blessings Please be sure to visit Miriam’s site on Saturday, March 7th to view her challenge. For the rest of February and March, we’ll follow our usual weekly schedule:
- Feb. 29–Patti of P.A. Moed
- March 7–Miriam of The Shower of Blessings
- March 14 – Ann-Christine of Leya
- March 21 – Amy of The World is A Book
- March 28– Tina of Travels and Trifles
13 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #85 – Treasure Hunt”
Love this set of treasures, especially the colorful dancer! Beautiful places you have traveled. Thank you for sharing!
Great photos all. Love the colorful dancers and spectators.
Leya – there is a nice brown and earth tone theme throughout the selections here…
Woof to the dog one – but each shot had its own story to tell
A great treasure trove of images
Fantastic response Ann-Christine. That dog at the counter is priceless, I cannot believe you were quick enough to get that shot! Also loved your dancers and your musicians, some real magic there. Never heard of a takin but now that I’ve seen one I won’t worry about seeing another! Thanks for the beautiful response.
The dancers picture is definitely my favorite but they are all very nice
You went from strength to strength here, A-C. Thanks for the beauty and the smiles! Marvelous photos.
janet
Those are fabulous treasures and memories. And beautiful photos 🙂
I love them all, but the dog shot just gets me right in the heart.
A wonderful set of treasures Ann-Christine! I especially love how you combined several of them in your beautiful header image in The Netherlands 🧡 xxx
All of these are INCREDIBLE! I have never seen a Takin – perfect for this challenge!!
This looks like a very neat collection of places you’ve visited.
Ah, you’ve done the Takhtsang climb! It was hard for me, I was completely out of breath, but I loved it. I like that photo of the three Tibetan ladies knitting. And of course, the Takin. Lovely photo. Wonderful set.