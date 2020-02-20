There are many advantages to go on vacation off – season, and we often do. If you do a bit of research on the regional climate before you go, you might have a quiet, beautiful and less stressful visit than during the tourist season. If you are like me – one who doesn’t need to lie on the beach, but prefer quiet walks in beautiful and interesting surroundings – this is a good way to go. And of course, the price-tag is more favourable. Naturally, it is also easier if you are retired, and don’t have to rely on special vacation weeks.

Three weeks before Christmas, we went to the Balkans – and had a great week in one of the otherwise most tourist swarmed places in Europe. We were lucky with the weather, and enjoyed our trip immensely. Good food and many historic places – and peacefulness.

Taking a boat trip is almost always a good thing, to get special views of the city or country you are visiting. In the off – season there are always free seats…

No elbows on deck and no lost photos – or cameras…You feel like you are the only person there. And the boat was even made just for you…to relax and enjoy your stay.

This little islet, Sveti Stefan, is a world famous place – a place for movie stars and celebrities, all nationalities. Many famous people stay at this 5-star hotel resort for a while, to enjoy the company of other stars and the exclusiveness of living away from Hollywood or wherever you belong. It is situated on the Adriatic coast of Montenegro.

Elizabeth Taylor, Sophia Loren, Marilyn Monroe, Ingemar Stenmark, and Kirk Douglas are some of the well known people who have visited the islet. As you can see, the windows are closed, and there is nobody there this time of the year.

So, if you love solitude more than elbowing, don’t need hot beaches and want a neat price tag, you might give it a try!

Off – season is the way to go – at least for me.