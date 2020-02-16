Future? Now, let’s see what will happen this week! Amy has chosen Narrow as our theme. She says:

Travel has taught me that once we go through a narrow path, alley, and/or road with a little patience, at the end it always opens up to pleasant surprises.

Of course I agree – in urban areas: a narrow street where you have to look far up to see the sun; steep, dark stairs ending in a light blue door, and the very old streets of Tbilisi.

My own love for things narrow, is a winding path – and preferably one of which I don’t know the end…

But, to me they all are inviting. Though every narrow shell does not hold a pearl – at least not one like my daughter!

Pursue some path, however narrow and crooked, in which you can walk with love and reverence. – Henry David Thoreau

Finally, Thank you for all your creative answers to last week’s challenge, Future, fantastic reading and images, both hopeful and sad. Just the way Life is. ♥

As always, we are all looking forward to seeing your creative responses to the challenge – and thank you for your support!