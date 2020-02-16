Future? Now, let’s see what will happen this week! Amy has chosen Narrow as our theme. She says:
Travel has taught me that once we go through a narrow path, alley, and/or road with a little patience, at the end it always opens up to pleasant surprises.
Of course I agree – in urban areas: a narrow street where you have to look far up to see the sun; steep, dark stairs ending in a light blue door, and the very old streets of Tbilisi.
My own love for things narrow, is a winding path – and preferably one of which I don’t know the end…
But, to me they all are inviting. Though every narrow shell does not hold a pearl – at least not one like my daughter!
Pursue some path, however narrow and crooked, in which you can walk with love and reverence.
Finally, Thank you for all your creative answers to last week’s challenge, Future, fantastic reading and images, both hopeful and sad. Just the way Life is. ♥
- Feb. 22 – Tina of Travels and Trifles
- Feb. 29–Patti of P.A. Moed
Hi Leia
Your daughter truly is a pearl in that shell of rock.m
And while all of your photos of the streets and buildings are great exemplars of ‘narrow’, I agree with you about the photo of the narrow, winding path. My eyes are drawn forward, looking into the distance and wondering where it leads. I aLso notice that in the foreground, the right-hand side has green growth, perhaps moss perhaps grass, that the left-hand side lacks. That makes me wonder what your path looks like in spring, when the trees have new-growth leaves, and in the fall in rich autumn colors.
Here’s my submission for this week:
Best, Babsje
I really liked the contrasting colors in your picture with the blue door at the top of the narrow staircase.
Wonderful photos – that bridge looks scary!!
Stunning collection! ❤
That last shot is truly amazing!
So many of your loves in here, Ann Christine, but most of all your lovely girl 🙂 🙂
Love your photos of the old buildings
I love the path among the huge trees and the photo with the chandelier at the end of the shot.
janet
Such beautiful leading lines. 😊
Can’t beat a narrow, winding path. Love it!
Gorgeous shots, A-C. I love that beautiful path through the woods, and your daughter who is the ”pearl” in the ”oyster!” Wonderfully creative, A-C. And of course you included Tbilisi. 🙂
Holy cow…that suspension bridge looks challenging!! All of these are lovely – thanks for the inspiration 🙂
Thank you, Pam! That is a canopy bridge in the Amazon. Incredibly beautiful but incredible amount of flying and biting things as well…
Really cool collection, AC! Love the bridge and the hallway images! The capture of your daughter in the shall is special!
Thank you, Amy – a fun challenge!
Awwww, what a great post! Love the photos, and especially the one with your daughter 😊❤
♥ Thank you! Many years ago – good memories!
I knew there would be some Tbilisi for this theme!!
Haha – everything is narrow in Old Town!
Indeed!
This is so beautiful. Most pictures of Georgia are the countryside meadows and monasteries. Your photos of urban regions add a layer of beauty. This reminds me of New Orleans. I am putting Georgia on my list to must-travel.
Thank you for an interesting comment! I did not realize that was the case of the reports from Georgia. The countryside is gorgeous, but we stayed most of our days in Tbilisi, and found it very interesting. Architecture is a big interest, and there was much beauty heading for disaster. They tear down the old masterpieces and what is left is too heavily restored. I guess within 10 years not much will be left of the old charm.
Love those narrow old streets Ann-Christine, but the image of the girl in the “shell??” Is wonderful! Is that your daughter?
Yes, many years ago on a beach in New Zealand. Thank you, Tina!