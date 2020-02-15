Watch Out – Fish is My Dish! Six Word Saturday, hosted by Debbie at Travel with Intent. Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
13 comments on “Watch Out – Fish is My Dish!”
Auspicious Debut! Welcome Aboard!
Oh, cool!
;-D
Well! I’ve never seen a ‘Beware of the cat’ sign before.
Ha, neither have I!
Excellent find and title, A-C.
janet
Thank you, Janet – I had never seen a cat sign like this one before.
what a fabulous image
Thanks, Becky – a funny one!
Great six words! And I love the image, Ann-Christine. Tbilisi is high on my to-visit list and I can see I need to get to Silver Street.
😀 Thank you!
Clever title.
😀