More of Tbilisi, Georgia – there is, of course, a modern part of it as well…even if that was not the main reason for my visit!
Strolling the busy streets, I looked through the windows of different restaurants and shops – and saw this fantastic wallpaper, with lamps in an oval shape.
The overall photo sits last in this gallery – there you will find the first three of these architectural wonders – more facts in the pictures.
This passage was filled with murals and graffiti – too narrow to get a good shot though…
I just had to go back for a closer look at the wallpaper – fascinating history become art? Anyway – I just loved it. It covered the whole interior, quite a large room. I would love to have a piece of it framed on my wall. So many different faces – Please click to enlarge – and you get the feeling!
13 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Glimpses of Modern Tbilisi”
That wallpaper reminded me of the Chinese city with all the soldiers in clay and all the men were different! Great photos!
Thank you – and yes, you are right about Xian and the army! It never occurred to me – glad you mentioned it!
I couldn’t remember the name of them!
😀
Tbilisi looks fascinating!
It is!
😊😊
Lovely photos!
Thank you, Sheree!
A wonderful journey through Tbilisi thanks A-C 🙂
Can’t get enough of that city…glad you are not tired of it!
Never tire of adventures by others that I can absorb vicariously
♥