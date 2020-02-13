Thursday Thoughts – Glimpses of Modern Tbilisi

More of Tbilisi, Georgia – there is, of course, a modern part of it as well…even if that was not the main reason for my visit!

Strolling the busy streets, I looked through the windows of different restaurants and shops – and saw this fantastic wallpaper, with lamps in an oval shape.

The overall photo sits last in this gallery – there you will find the first three of these architectural wonders – more facts in the pictures.

A would be Concert hall – empty interior, all the money spent on the exterior. See the header! Peace Bridge – or ”Always ultra”, beacause of its likeness to a sanitary towel…see the overall, last photo in this gallery. Can you find the photographed buildings here?

This passage was filled with murals and graffiti – too narrow to get a good shot though…

Out in the street again

I just had to go back for a closer look at the wallpaper – fascinating history become art? Anyway – I just loved it. It covered the whole interior, quite a large room. I would love to have a piece of it framed on my wall. So many different faces – Please click to enlarge – and you get the feeling!