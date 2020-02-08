The future is the period of time that will come after the present, or the things that will happen then. Maybe a second away, a week, a year, a decade…When I was young, I read somewhere in a book – its title since long forgotten – that you should try to do something today that your future self will thank you for. I keep trying.
The future remains uncertain and so it should, for it is the canvas upon which we paint our desires. Thus always the human condition faces a beautifully empty canvas.
― Frank Herbert
This week the challenge is Future – Show us what you will paint on Your canvas!
Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.
―
If you want to be happy, do not dwell in the past, do not worry about the future, focus on living fully in the present.
―
No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.
―
A path, which, unfortunately, is not always strewn with roses…
The future depends on what you do today.
―
Everything that currently exists and will exist can be categorized as either permanent, meaning that it will exist for the whole of the future, or temporary, meaning that it won’t and thus will come to an end.
The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.
― Eleanor Roosevelt
For my students, I used to draw a time capsule on the board, and ask them to fill it with what they wanted future generations – or ”aliens” landing 200 years on – to know about our life/time on Earth. Then imagine burying the capsule in the ground. When someone in the future found this capsule, they would learn what defined us, mankind, in the 21st century. An intriguing thought…What would You fill it with?
If you think in terms of a year, plant a seed; if in terms of ten years, plant trees; if in terms of 100 years, teach the people.
― Confucius
As I am not a teacher anymore, I only plant seeds, trees and flowers. Next week, it is that time of the year again – to give my pot plants new energy and new life. This is my future dream for the coming week, for the arrival of Spring, for the returning of the light.
As you can see, I have played with double exposure in these images. All from my home.
Now we’re looking forward to seeing Your images of the Future – near or far!
Last week we were happy to have Viveka of My Guilty Pleasures as our guest host – and she chose Capital for us – to interpret our own special way. And the response was fantastic – very innovative and clever! In short – Capital!
Have you seen these?
- Feb. 15 – Amy of The World is A Book
- Feb. 22 – Tina of Travels and Trifles
- Feb. 29–Patti of P.A. Moed
As always, we are all looking forward to seeing your creative responses to the challenge – and thank you for your support!
69 comments on "Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #83 – Future"
Such ethereal photos, Ann Christine. Very beautiful.
Such a thought provoking topic. As usual a song popped into my mind, which of course made me think of some photos to illustrate. I will be back later in the week with my post.
Beautiful art!
The first image highlighted the delicacy of the blossoms. You found some wonderful quotes that help us look forward, instead of back.
Lovely images Ann-Christine and great thought provoking quotes.
I absolutely love your take on this one Ann-Christine, and your double exposures are fantastic. The flowers are even more beautiful this way. It makes them look so fragile and delicate. The colors are glorious. Terrific challenge and post.
Some great quotes, Ann-Christine. And what a great collection of soft, artistic images. A challenging theme, that I need to think about!
Oh how I LOVE your photos! Something else for me to learn… in my future 🙂 What a great post. I will need to think would I would like to post for this challenge. Thank you for the inspiration and the beauty! Just BEAUTIFUL! 💙🧡💛💜💚
♥ I’m looking forward to seeing your entry! Thank you – so glad you loved the images from my home and the challenge.
I especially love your feature image, Leya. Breathtaking! And the Gandhi quote. I want to put it on a little sign to put on my computer to make me work harder, as I’m probably living a little too much in the Now! 😉
Ha, thank you! I believe we are living all simultaneously, past, now, future – but… And the Gandhi quote is one of my favorites as well. Glad you enjoyed the opener that much – I must say I was surprised at the outcome of that one. You never really know with doubles!
Beautiful images and thoughts, Ann-Christine. Take care of now and the future will follow.
Hopefully! Thank you, Steve.
What a thought provoking piece. I just loved your images and quotes too.
Happy you enjoyed them! It is good to stay in positive dreams for the future.
Amazing and gorgeous images, Ann Christine. I love the quotes you have chosen……..so wise. I really like the idea of doing something every day that our future selves will thank us for. 🙂
So glad the post resonated with you! And I do believe that idea of being thankful in the future is a good one for doing some more good in life.
Absolutely so.
♥
Beautiful! Here’s another viewpoint: Live in the future: it’s just starting now. — Firesign Theatre.
Michael, I agree…I believe we live in all of them: The past, the now and the future – at the same time, or almost ;-D
Well, you know, we’re all creating our own futures minute by minute.
Your images are mesmerizing…as is what the future may hold!
♥
Thank you, John!
Nicely written, Ann-Christine.
And great double exposures!
Thank you so much for your positive thoughts!
I love everything about this Ann-Christine; the theme, the quotes you’ve chosen and your stunning double-exposures. Thank you.
Su, we have nothing outdoors now, but you have! These are my indoor plants and my dreams for the near future. So happy you love the theme too!
It’s so dry here all our plants are struggling. I’d like to water them more, but with no rain forecast, I’m worried about doing that.
Ah…and I was not aware of it being that dry…thinking of all reports on the deluge in Fiordland.
Yes it is terrible. We have family connections to Southland and it’s heartbreaking to watch the news.
Wish you speedy rain/no rain!
Thanks 🙂
What a beautiful gallery of your future garden, Ann-Christine. You have me thinking and dreaming of the spring and summer. Thank you for an inspiring theme. I hope the sun and warmth return soon to your part of the world. :). Please post pictures of your garden in a few months!
Thank you, Patti! Of the future we know little, but the dreaming is important. Next week is the starting point!
Everything about this is beautiful AC!!
Thank you, Pam! My kind of dream future, I guess. Starting already tomorrow with the re-potting!
Gorgeous photos. O.k. I’ll try to do something today that my future self will thank me for. ( Not eating those donuts that ate sitting in the lunchroom at work?).
Haha – well, that sounds serious…and difficult…but rewarding! Looking forward to your entry!
Such beautiful and creative flower compositions and a big handful of wise quotes. 🙂 🙂 I don’t think I have an answer for future, Ann Christine, but we can all dream.
No one has any answers – dreams are a must. Dreams and hope for a brighter future. I find the nearest future is the only thing we can dream of – and hope to experience. – The next walk, the next nice dinner, the next week. I will be repotting, already started!
🙂 🙂
I so adored your photos and processing this week. Thanks Leya for the topic,
Here is my entry for this week’s challenge.
https://ceenphotography.com/2020/02/08/lens-artists-photo-challenge-83-future-flowers/
I love the photos you used to illustrate this challenge. And I think it is a wonderful challenge. Thank you.
Now you made me happy about it – the challenge too! Looking forward to your post!
These are glorious ethereal images, speaking of an uncertain future, a mysterious past.
Thank you, Margaret – your read me well – Love your analysis. So glad you enjoyed the images, as I hoped they would convey my dreams for the near future. ♥
Nicely said, Margaret!
Thank you so much for the link 😘
♥ My pleasure.
Hmm. Beautiful canvases of flowers. Tough theme, perhaps! We shall see. Thank you for the nod to my blog. TBC… (to be continued)
Thank you, John, looking forward to your response!
P.S. ”The best time to plant a tree is twenty years ago. The second best time is now.” –Chinese Proverb
Haha – true. ♥ And we can never have too many trees on this planet.
Wow …. this is pure art … you can make prints out those images. Absolutely stunning.
Yay, thank you, Viveka! It was fun and – about the future we know nothing – a blur. But I do know this week will be pot planting week.
What software did you use???? Potting it’s going to be full storm starting tomorrow. By the way I have 3 white orchids that is blooming for the 3rd time.
White orchids – beautiful Viveka! And I did not use any software at all – it is a button on the camera!
Wow, fantastic!!! I don’t think Oscar has a button like that I can press *laughing. Yes, big flowers and one of them is standing in constant water. 3rd time it’s blooming now.
Fantastic! And I hadn’t seen that button from the start either…one year after buying the camera…