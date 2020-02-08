The future is the period of time that will come after the present, or the things that will happen then. Maybe a second away, a week, a year, a decade…When I was young, I read somewhere in a book – its title since long forgotten – that you should try to do something today that your future self will thank you for. I keep trying.

The future remains uncertain and so it should, for it is the canvas upon which we paint our desires. Thus always the human condition faces a beautifully empty canvas.

― Frank Herbert

This week the challenge is Future – Show us what you will paint on Your canvas!

Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.

― Mother Theresa

If you want to be happy, do not dwell in the past, do not worry about the future, focus on living fully in the present.

― Roy T. Bennett

The arrival of the future is considered inevitable due to the existence of time and the laws of physics.

No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.

― Gautama Buddha

A path, which, unfortunately, is not always strewn with roses…

The future depends on what you do today.

― Mahatma Gandhi

Everything that currently exists and will exist can be categorized as either permanent, meaning that it will exist for the whole of the future, or temporary, meaning that it won’t and thus will come to an end.

The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.

― Eleanor Roosevelt

For my students, I used to draw a time capsule on the board, and ask them to fill it with what they wanted future generations – or ”aliens” landing 200 years on – to know about our life/time on Earth. Then imagine burying the capsule in the ground. When someone in the future found this capsule, they would learn what defined us, mankind, in the 21st century. An intriguing thought…What would You fill it with?

If you think in terms of a year, plant a seed; if in terms of ten years, plant trees; if in terms of 100 years, teach the people.

― Confucius

As I am not a teacher anymore, I only plant seeds, trees and flowers. Next week, it is that time of the year again – to give my pot plants new energy and new life. This is my future dream for the coming week, for the arrival of Spring, for the returning of the light.

As you can see, I have played with double exposure in these images. All from my home.

Now we’re looking forward to seeing Your images of the Future – near or far!

Last week we were happy to have Viveka of My Guilty Pleasures as our guest host – and she chose Capital for us – to interpret our own special way. And the response was fantastic – very innovative and clever! In short – Capital!

For the rest of February, we’ll return to our usual weekly schedule:

