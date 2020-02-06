I will always love Poland, and Gdansk is one of my favorite cities in the world.
Strolling along the water and the beautiful Mariacka street is a feast for all your senses.
I keep returning…about every second year. This year, the Sharpei beauty was sitting on his steps the whole day. Posted this one before, I am sure…
We came for the WWII museum this time, very well organized, but so depressing that I returned to Mariacka afterwards, to heal.
Details that intrigue me – the Gargoyles, the steps and stairs – and the beautiful doors.
Guess who was waiting there?
Until next time! ♥
3 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Strolling in Gdansk”
What a sweet post, just for me. With dogs and doors you can’t go wrong. ❤ I'd love to visit Gdansk one day.
Just for You!
❤