Thursday Thoughts – Strolling in Gdansk

I will always love Poland, and Gdansk is one of my favorite cities in the world.

Strolling along the water and the beautiful Mariacka street is a feast for all your senses.

I keep returning…about every second year. This year, the Sharpei beauty was sitting on his steps the whole day. Posted this one before, I am sure…

We came for the WWII museum this time, very well organized, but so depressing that I returned to Mariacka afterwards, to heal.

Details that intrigue me – the Gargoyles, the steps and stairs – and the beautiful doors.

Guess who was waiting there?

Until next time! ♥