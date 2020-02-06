Thursday Thoughts – Strolling in Gdansk

I will always love Poland, and Gdansk is one of my favorite cities in the world.

Strolling along the water and the beautiful Mariacka street is a feast for all your senses.

I keep returning…about every second year. This year, the Sharpei beauty was sitting on his steps the whole day. Posted this one before, I am sure…

We came for the WWII museum this time, very well organized, but so depressing that I returned to Mariacka afterwards, to heal.

Details that intrigue me – the Gargoyles, the steps and stairs – and the beautiful doors.

Guess who was waiting there?

Until next time! ♥

 

3 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Strolling in Gdansk

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.