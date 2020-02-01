This week we are happy to have Viveka of My Guilty Pleasures as our guest host – and she has chosen Capital for us – to interpret our own special way. Maybe capital!

”Capital cities are a lot more than famous landmarks, squares, parks and monuments.” And indeed, they are. Being a former language teacher, when I travel, I always try to learn some useful phrases of that country’s language, and I enjoy very much the written language in countries that still treasure the art of calligraphy. These stones above, lie on the right side of the paved path up to the Pothala temple in Lhasa, Tibet.

I also treasure their open doors, and the friendly Tibetan people.

Peeping into the next gallery, I guess you know where I am – in Wellington, New Zealand.

With its fantastic nature, loving people and everyone being aware of how much we have to work to preserve our world and its biodiversity – NZ has its own special place in my heart. (Only Bhutan can compare. They are carbon neutral since long, even carbon negative.) The map…? Well, in Wellington and its vicinity, many scenes from the LOTR (Lord Of The Rings) were filmed – which also is a great plus in my book!

In Quito – the colourful capital of Equador, I lost myself in their Naïve art, which spoke to me as simple and frank as good children’s books do. Magical fantasy.

Edinburgh is a place to return to – great accent, festivals and all…but I met up with a dear blogging friend there – Seonaid of Breathofgreenair. I had some unforgettable days with her and her lovely family. Including her adorable dogs!

A capital I keep returning to again and again is Reykjavik, Iceland. I don’t know of any church in the world more impressive than Hallgrímskirkja. Especially when walking up to it on a snowy day like this – it’s towering like a giant spaceship.

In the end… I must agree with Viveka – Tbilisi, Georgia, stole my heart too – I believe many stolen hearts are resting there, beating there… warming Tbilisi’s friendly, hospitable people. Despite the chaos, the tearing down and building up – Tbilisi opens its warm heart to everyone, of every colour, of every culture, of every faith.

