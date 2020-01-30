For One single day this”winter”, we had a frosty delight (yesterday’s post) – all the others are grey. Here’s to cheer myself up – and you too I hope! From Croatia with love.
And the goat? He was the biggest goat I have ever seen, I would guess a mix with Alpine breed. Weight at least 75-100 kilos. Glad he was on the other side of that fence…
Cheers!
3 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – A Cheering Up Gallery”
Beautiful images Ann-Christine and I’ve never seen a goat that size before either – a very wise soul behind those eyes! 💕🐐 xxx
Perfect for cheering up a grey day 🙂
Love these cheer-up images, A C! Just what I need on a grey day