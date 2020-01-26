Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #81 – Find Something Red

Give me juicy autumnal fruit, ripe and red from the orchard. – Walt Whitman
”No matter what the season, this color is emotional, fiery, and sensual. It is hopeful and passionate.” The description unmistakably belongs to the colour Red. This week Patti invites us to a photo scavenger hunt to find things red. Check out her special offerings!
This is what I found… starting with a tiny dot… growing into more and more of… Red.
And as Christian Dior said – There is certainly a red for everyone
O my Luve is like a red, red rose
That’s newly sprung in June;
O my Luve is like the melody
That’s sweetly played in tune.
Through the rear window of an old camper – despite the jumble and reflections, your eyes go for the red spots and the roses. You can’t go wrong with red roses, ever. Trust the poets – and your heart.
Finally, even though a bit faded – a phone shot of my garden and Flammentanz roses.
- Feb. 8 – Ann-Christine of Leya
- Feb. 15 – Amy of The World is A Book
- Feb. 22 – Tina of Travels and Trifles
- Feb. 29–Patti of P.A. Moed
As always, we are all looking forward to seeing your creative responses to the challenge – and thank you for your support!
Wow! Your Flammentanz roses look stunning, Leya!!! And the pomegranates look extremely tempting! Just so beautiful – and healthy! 😀 Love the Robert Burns poem!