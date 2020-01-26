Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #81 – Find Something Red

Give me juicy autumnal fruit, ripe and red from the orchard. – Walt Whitman

”No matter what the season, this color is emotional, fiery, and sensual. It is hopeful and passionate.” The description unmistakably belongs to the colour Red. This week Patti invites us to a photo scavenger hunt to find things red. Check out her special offerings!



This is what I found… starting with a tiny dot… growing into more and more of… Red.

And as Christian Dior said – There is certainly a red for everyone



O my Luve is like a red, red rose

That’s newly sprung in June;

O my Luve is like the melody

That’s sweetly played in tune.

– Robert Burns

Through the rear window of an old camper – despite the jumble and reflections, your eyes go for the red spots and the roses. You can’t go wrong with red roses, ever. Trust the poets – and your heart.

Finally, even though a bit faded – a phone shot of my garden and Flammentanz roses.



A Special Announcement: All of us at Lens-Artists are delighted to announce that next week's challenge (#82) will be hosted by our special guest host, Viveka of My Guilty Pleasures. Please be sure to visit Viveka's site on Saturday, February 1st to view her challenge. For the rest of February, we'll return to our usual weekly schedule:

