Thursday Thoughts – A Day in Dubrovnik

I guess Dubrovnik does not need any presentation to most of you – renowned for its beauty and millions of visitors every year. Dubrovnik, Croatia, is one of the most prominent tourist attractions here. First built in the 7th century, now with a population of about 43,000. In 1979, the city joined the UNESCO list of World Heritage sites.

Personally I think I enjoyed the views from a gull’s perspective even more! But the steps were numerous…,I would never have tried this in the summer heat…

You can still see traces of the war – not everything has been rebuilt yet.

I was so fascinated by that little house on top – overlooking both the sea and the old city. This lovely, early morning I could imagine sipping my coffee up there… (and the beauty of a sunset as well…)…my feet dangling from the wall. Maybe you would care to join me?