Silent Sunday Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
6 comments on “Silent Sunday”
It feels like Amsterdam but it looks Gdańsk. Great atmosphere. Hope all is well! Happy 2020.
Oh, I like it! Can I ask where?
Nice image of an interesting neighborhood and there’s a dog! 🙂
Always a dog, Steve…or a cat! I love the Sharpei face with all the wrinkles. He sat there for ours looking at people passing by.
Lovely street scene!
Happy Sunday ❤️