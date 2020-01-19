Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #80 – Leading Lines

”Be creative – there are lines everywhere. Footsteps in the sand, train tracks, the walls of a town on a narrow street, a row of arches on a building or of lights at night, a babbling brook or a winding river – it’s up to you to see and shoot them.” Tina’s challenge this week is Leading Lines.



Lines natural or man made – or both! In the header, a church in Stettin.

Lines on the ground I am walking – a hike to Svartisen glacier, Norway.

Lines from more than one direction, still leading your eye to the target.

A spectacular lamp fills the room at Kosta Boda Spa Hotel – its lines are also reflected in the windows.

The Concert Hall of Stettin – lines striving for the camera window high up on the wall.

An exhibition in Denmark – but lines are leading to the lady in red!

Vadstena, Sweden – a foggy morning – how close are the trees at the end of the bridge?

Drying fish in Norway – a classic leading lines shot.

Of course I had to finish with my cats again…The Balkans tour in December brought some different leading lines – but still, I hope they are leading your eyes the right way. Click them up full size to follow them all the way!

We invite you to join us this week and explore Tina’s wonderful theme. As usual, Tina, Amy, Patti and I value your creative responses and thoughts. Thanks for joining us!

Remember to link to Tina’s original post, and tag it with “Lens-Artists.” If you’re new to tagging, click here for an explanation of how and why. Remember your post will get more views and comments if you tag. If you’ve not seen our Tag Section yet in the Word Press Reader, click here to see it.

It will be Patti’s turn to host Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #81 on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Hope to see you then!