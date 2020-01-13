Macro Monday Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
8 comments on “Macro Monday”
Just beautiful. Period. 🙂
janet
That’s beautiful Leya!
Beautiful!
Dear Leya
really well done. We love the fluid transitions of the colours.
Wishing you a happy week
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
Stunning!
Absolutely wonderful macro 🙂 That is a real macro A-C ❤
Lovely shot; you’ve captured the delicacy nicely.
So delicate