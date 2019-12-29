Silent Sunday

3 comments on “Silent Sunday

  2. Sundays are where we look back at the week gone by and week ahead. The lone pigeon in the picture tells a wholesome tale. This is that time of the year where we look back at the time gone by and the time to come in the new year. Wishing you great health and lots of happiness dawning your doorstep.
    Wishing you Leya a wonderful 2020 Happy New Year!!!
    Signing Off 2019 from wondering ”Makeup & Breakup.”
    😀

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.