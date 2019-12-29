Silent Sunday Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
3 comments on “Silent Sunday”
I’d like the photo without the pigeon, but it adds life (literally) and perspective to the photo.
janet
Sundays are where we look back at the week gone by and week ahead. The lone pigeon in the picture tells a wholesome tale. This is that time of the year where we look back at the time gone by and the time to come in the new year. Wishing you great health and lots of happiness dawning your doorstep.
Wishing you Leya a wonderful 2020 Happy New Year!!!
Signing Off 2019 from wondering ”Makeup & Breakup.”
😀
It’s all in the details! Great photo!