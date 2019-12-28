For our last Lens-Artists Photo Challenge of 2019, Patti suggests we look back at our year in images. Here are my favorites, starting in January and finishing in December. Which ones are yours?
January, Sweden
February, my forest, Sweden
March, Umeå, Sweden
April, Holland, the flower exhibitions at Keukenhof
Hyacinths and tulips, Keukenhof
May, my garden, Magnolia
May, spring forest, Sweden
May, Söderto fortress, Sweden
July, The Sun Voyager, Iceland
Iceland
August, the Concert Hall, Stettin
September, My garden
December, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Neretva River and Stari Most (Old Bridge)
We hope you will join in this week for Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #77: Favorite Photos of 2019. Just add a link to Patti’s post. (Links from the Reader are not working correctly.) Use the Lens-Artists tag to help us find you.
As 2019 draws to a close, we hope you have enjoyed our photographic adventures together – and that you will continue enjoying it! You’ve helped us create a marvelous creative “space” here on Word Press. Patti, Amy, Tina, and I truly thank you for your support.
Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous, healthy, and happy new year! Stay tuned for my (Ann-Christine’s) first post in the new year (#78) on January 4th, 2020.
35 comments on “Lens Artists Photo Challenge #77 – Favorite Photos of 2019”
Spectacular portfolio! All the best for 2020 – Sandy
A great year, packed with truly wonderful photos, Ann Christine. 🙂 🙂 Health and happiness in the year to come!
A beautiful collection Ann-Christine.
Fabulous images to end the year. Hope 2020 brings you all things good.
I can’t choose, A-C. These are all stunning and all speak to my heart. Thanks for all the beauty you’ve shared this year and I look forward to more in 2020!
janet
Du visar så fina och stämningsfulla bilder. Gott nytt år.
WOW!!! These are all very impressive photos. You are amazing 😀
Such beautiful shots, it’s hard to pick favorites. I’ll try. March, Umeå, Sweden, May, spring forest, Sweden, and December, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Neretva River and Stari Most (Old Bridge). I also very much like May, Söderto fortress, Sweden, and Iceland. All of them are a pleasure to view.
A fabulous selection Ann-Christine, I especially love the images in nature through the seasons. Thank you too for hosting these lovely challenges and all good wishes to you and your family for a healthy and joyous New Year! xxx
All are stunning! What a beautiful year you had! Happy New Year!
Beautiful photos! Happy New Year to you and yours!
Oh, and Happy New Year!!
To you as well, dear friend!
Thank you!
You’ve got some great images her, A C…the forests, that stunning spider web, the concert hall…wow!
Glad you enjoyed them, Sue!
They’re great, and I’m sure you’ll be doing more of the same this year!
Fantastic photos! My favorite ”March, Umeå, Sweden”
Happy New Year!!!
Thank you, Ana! I loved that hotel in Umeå – so special. It had a seafarer theme to its rooms. Happy New Year!
Wow. Great photos. More so because most are so unique from all the others. Superb.
John, you are always positive and kind – thank you!
Beautiful collection, glad I started following you! Happy New Year🎉
Happy New Year, Carolyn! Thank you for a lovely comment and for the follow.
I love your 2019 favorite gallery, AC! Absolutely beautiful! The Concert Hall is stunning. Happy New Year to you and yours! 🎉
Thank you, dear Amy – and I wish you and yours the same – Happy New Year!
Hi, Ann-Christine. Your collection is gorgeous. I am lingering over your 2 May shots. They are especially beautiful. I also want to send you a virtual hug and thanks for being such a wonderful person to collaborate with on these challenges. Wishing you lots of joy, good health, and satisfaction in the new year.
So glad you enjoyed my gallery – it is difficult to choose…some are for the image, some for the experienced moment. But that is just as it should be. You know, the medieval Mostar Bridge is something I have wanted to see for at least 30 years! It has been bombed, it has been going down in earthquakes – but now it is rebuilt again. A dream come true. The feeling!
I thank you for great co-work, Patti – we do work well together, and also we have great fun. A very good combo. Wishing you a satisfying 2020!
Your photos are lovely. Happy/Healthy 2020! Here’s my contribution: http://chava61photography.photo.blog/2019/12/28/lens-artists-photo-challenge-77-favorite-photos-of-2019/
Thank you, Chava! I wish you the same!
Beautiful selection, Ann Christine. I love each one, but the spider web is my favourite. Happy New Year. 😘
Thank you so much – glad you enjoyed them, Sylvia! I wish you a very Happy New Year as well!
I decided to pick all of the photos A-C I really like the forest ones of course and the Concert Hall is superb 🙂
Glad you enjoyed them, Brian – yes, I wish for snow, but nothing is on the way. (I guess no rain with you yet?) And that concert hall – how lucky can you be having a lady in red walking down those stairs!
Oh yes Ann-Christine there has been rain
https://bushboy.blog/2019/12/27/the-best-christmas-present/
The composition and subject made for a wonderful image 🙂
Happy, happy new year!