Lens Artists Photo Challenge #77 – Favorite Photos of 2019

For our last Lens-Artists Photo Challenge of 2019, Patti suggests we look back at our year in images.  Here are my favorites, starting in January and finishing in December. Which ones are yours?

January, Sweden

February, my forest, Sweden

March, Umeå, Sweden

April, Holland, the flower exhibitions at Keukenhof

Hyacinths and tulips, Keukenhof

May, my garden, Magnolia

May, spring forest, Sweden

May, Söderto fortress, Sweden

July, The Sun Voyager, Iceland

Iceland

August, the Concert Hall, Stettin

September, My garden

December, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Neretva River and Stari Most (Old Bridge)

We hope you will join in this week for Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #77: Favorite Photos of 2019. Just add a link to Patti’s post. (Links from the Reader are not working correctly.) Use the Lens-Artists tag to help us find you.

As 2019 draws to a close, we hope you have enjoyed our photographic adventures together – and that you will continue enjoying it!  You’ve helped us create a marvelous creative “space” here on Word Press.  Patti, Amy, Tina, and I truly thank you for your support.

Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous, healthy, and happy new year!  Stay tuned for my (Ann-Christine’s) first post in the new year (#78) on January 4th, 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

 

35 comments on “Lens Artists Photo Challenge #77 – Favorite Photos of 2019

  8. Such beautiful shots, it’s hard to pick favorites. I’ll try. March, Umeå, Sweden, May, spring forest, Sweden, and December, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Neretva River and Stari Most (Old Bridge). I also very much like May, Söderto fortress, Sweden, and Iceland. All of them are a pleasure to view.

    Svara

  9. A fabulous selection Ann-Christine, I especially love the images in nature through the seasons. Thank you too for hosting these lovely challenges and all good wishes to you and your family for a healthy and joyous New Year! xxx

    Svara

  18. Hi, Ann-Christine. Your collection is gorgeous. I am lingering over your 2 May shots. They are especially beautiful. I also want to send you a virtual hug and thanks for being such a wonderful person to collaborate with on these challenges. Wishing you lots of joy, good health, and satisfaction in the new year.

    Svara

    • So glad you enjoyed my gallery – it is difficult to choose…some are for the image, some for the experienced moment. But that is just as it should be. You know, the medieval Mostar Bridge is something I have wanted to see for at least 30 years! It has been bombed, it has been going down in earthquakes – but now it is rebuilt again. A dream come true. The feeling!
      I thank you for great co-work, Patti – we do work well together, and also we have great fun. A very good combo. Wishing you a satisfying 2020!

      Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Google-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Google-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut /  Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.