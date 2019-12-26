The last day of the Christmas festivities, and I am so grateful for having my family around me – but still dreaming of clear skies and some light. We light up the days for each other, and to cheer myself up even more, and you, I send some photos from a colourful somewhere in the Balkans.
Thank you for all your lovely Christmas greetings – and I hope your 2019 will come to a beautiful end.
2 comments on “Thursday Thoughts”
Pleased you had a great Christmas with family, Ann Christine…Happy New Year to come!
Pretty light on the distant trees. Glad that you had a nice Christmas, Ann-Christine.