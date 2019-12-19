Thursday Thoughts – Cafe Leyla

All grey and drizzle today, just like the last 6 weeks here in Skåne.  My thoughts wander to the lovely Cafe Leyla in Tbilisi. Let’s peep inside!

This place will surprise you with a healthy dining experience: they serve only village – grown, non – GMO and seasonal products.

Try some of their honey and apple homemade vodkas – they taste just like the cafe looks!

Sweet people will take good care of you – and the food is delicious.

The interior design is Oriental, and just like I want it – no loud music. Only people silently talking and discussing. If you ever visit Tbilisi, be sure to go to Leyla´s when your bones need a rest and your eyes need a refreshed view and your stomach says ”feed me”. It’s lovely to sit outdoors as well.

13 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Cafe Leyla

  6. Oh it looks just lovely! I love eating outdoors, always, when possible. And what a quaint and beautiful cafe. I would go there if ever given the opportunity. I would sit at one of the outdoor tables, facing out, so I could watch both directions, the people coming and going. ☕🍅🍑🍇🍊🥞🥝

