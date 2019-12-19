All grey and drizzle today, just like the last 6 weeks here in Skåne. My thoughts wander to the lovely Cafe Leyla in Tbilisi. Let’s peep inside!
This place will surprise you with a healthy dining experience: they serve only village – grown, non – GMO and seasonal products.
Try some of their honey and apple homemade vodkas – they taste just like the cafe looks!
Sweet people will take good care of you – and the food is delicious.
The interior design is Oriental, and just like I want it – no loud music. Only people silently talking and discussing. If you ever visit Tbilisi, be sure to go to Leyla´s when your bones need a rest and your eyes need a refreshed view and your stomach says ”feed me”. It’s lovely to sit outdoors as well.
13 comments on “Thursday Thoughts – Cafe Leyla”
It doesn’t look a place to hurry. You might have to peel me away from there, hon 🙂 🙂
What a fabulous cafe A-C. I would very much like to go there for a coffee and a meal
Let’s do! A very relaxed feeling descended upon me rather immediately.
I could feel it from your post
What a delightful place, A C!
It really was – first I was a bit chocked, but then I felt rather enveloped in it.
😊😊
What a wonderful café Ann-Christine, it looks a real treat to spend some time there! xxx
It was – thank you. And with all those dogs and cats around outside – the atmosphere felt just right.
It has such a cosy feel to it
Glad you feel it too, Colline!
Oh it looks just lovely! I love eating outdoors, always, when possible. And what a quaint and beautiful cafe. I would go there if ever given the opportunity. I would sit at one of the outdoor tables, facing out, so I could watch both directions, the people coming and going. ☕🍅🍑🍇🍊🥞🥝
♥ Sounds great! If I am there as well – I will join you!♥