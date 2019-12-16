Macro Monday Rain every day – brings heavy pearls to my garden. Winter pearls, fragile beauties. Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
10 comments on “Macro Monday”
And lovely pearls they are, each one carrying a reflection of our world.
Gorgeous!
A magical shot.
So beautiful
Absolutely divine A-C 🙂
That is so gorgeous, Ann Christine.
How wonderful!
Beautiful!
They are beauties!
Fabulous photo