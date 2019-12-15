Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #76 – On Display

What’s “On Display” this week for Amy’s Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #76? I know many of you have smashing Christmas displays, so I will not even try… My choices are from daily life, what I like to do and to see. But, In the header I just had to be a bit ”Christmassy” – if you look closely, I am on display in every single bulb….

Books have always been a big part of my life, and this is just a tiny fragment of the gigantic pillar of books I found in a shop – it went from floor to ceiling. I would guess maybe 4 meters high.

From a dusty market in Tibet – Yak bells! Christmas is coming… Our horses used to have bells when they were pulling the winter sleigh to church. When my mother was a child.

Chilies and peppers – a daily ingredient in my cooking. A great display is always crucial if you want to sell. This one would make me buy more than I could use…

Many of us love to walk the markets in foreign countries. I love seeing the farmers come to town to sell their products. Some of them only have a small garden, but they work hard to produce vegetables, fruits and berries to make a living.

This lovely old lady was pleased at my attention, but only body language was possible. There was a story, somewhere, I know. But we exchanged smiles, and I felt she still had a good life.

We hope you join us this week for Amy’s fun “On Display” challenge. Just add her link to your post. (Links from the Reader are not working correctly.) Use the Lens-Artists tag to help us find you.

As always, Patti, Amy, Tina and I thank you for your continued support of our photo challenge!

Next week, we are celebrating the holidays, so we will not be publishing our challenge on Saturday, December 21. If, and whatever you are celebrating, we wish you all a fabulous time with friends and family. We’ll be back for Patti’s challenge #77 on Saturday, December 28th. Merry Christmas, and see you then!