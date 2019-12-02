Macro Monday – Christmas Cactus or Thanksgiving Cactus Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
6 comments on “Macro Monday – Christmas Cactus or Thanksgiving Cactus”
It is simply a beautiful cactus. 😊
So delicate. My Christmas cacti are pink. I have never seen this lovely shade
You write and and take great photos, they are stunning..happy blogging, I wouldn’t mind if you check out my blog too. Thank you
They would make great abstracts! 🙂 🙂 Have a great week, hon.
So serene
Beautiful 🌸