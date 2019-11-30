It makes no difference whether a work is naturalistic or abstract; every visual expression follows the same fundamental laws. – Hans Hofmann

Patti is asking us to go Abstract – ”relating to or denoting art that does not attempt to represent external reality, but rather seeks to achieve its effect using shapes, colours, and textures.”

Over the last 30 years I have developed a taste for abstract art. But, something – ”that could have been painted by any child”, (said about a big blank canvas with a single red dot) as my mother would put it, will probably not hang on my wall. But I am sure it will hang on someone else’s wall instead! That is one of the reasons to why art is so interesting. Now we are looking forward to seeing Your ideas of Abstract!

In the header, a work by a favorite of mine, Antoni Gaudí.

Colourful from our exhibition park in Wanås, Sweden. Much of the art exhibited here, it is allowed to climb on or walk into. Do you think some art/art forms are ”more useful” than others?

Glass from Kosta-Boda Art Hotel – a material very much ”alive”

The more horrifying this world becomes, the more art becomes abstract. – Ellen Key

People like abstract art because it makes them feel clever. – James Acaster The two images above are both examples of a mix of photographic art and architecture. The first one is a phone photo from Helsingborg trainstation, processed in several apps, and the second one was made by simply tilting the photo (and raindrops on the lens).

Finally, some of Nature’s own abstract art –



I used to wonder, How do artists think when they work with an abstract piece of art? Well, Pablo Picasso says that There is no abstract art. You must always start with something. Afterward you can remove all traces of reality.

– Sounds perfectly right to me.



We send our heartfelt wishes to all our Australian blogger friends who have experienced weeks of devastating fires. May the rains come soon and bring an end to the terrible fears and destruction.

