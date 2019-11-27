Tuesday Photo Challenge – Peace
Non-Violence is a bronze sculpture by Swedish artist Carl Fredrik Reuterswärd of an oversized Colt Python.357 Magnum revolver with a knotted barrel and the muzzle pointing upwards. Carl R. made this sculpture after singer, songwriter and peace activist John Lennon was murdered.
There are currently 16 copies of the sculpture around the world. An original standing outside the United Nations headquarters in NY.
This photo is from Lund, where I studied at the University for several years.
5 comments on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Peace”
What a fantastic find – perfect for the subject!
I love his art – and this one speaks to us all I hope!
Nice one
Same as Vivi chose!
I am not surprised!