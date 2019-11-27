Tuesday Photo Challenge – Peace

Non-Violence is a bronze sculpture by Swedish artist Carl Fredrik Reuterswärd of an oversized Colt Python.357 Magnum revolver with a knotted barrel and the muzzle pointing upwards. Carl R. made this sculpture after singer, songwriter and peace activist John Lennon was murdered.

There are currently 16 copies of the sculpture around the world. An original standing outside the United Nations headquarters in NY.

This photo is from Lund, where I studied at the University for several years.

 

