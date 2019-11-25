Macro Monday – Frosty for Miriam I found one last photo from a frosty morning, when the Asters still were alive. Love them. They are the last ones standing in my garden before winter. Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att maila detta till en vän (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
6 comments on “Macro Monday – Frosty for Miriam”
They look sugar-coated. 🙂
I second that!
So beautiful!
What feisty flowers to look so good in the frost!
Totally agree, Margaret!