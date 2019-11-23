This week Tina is asking us for something Cold – and cold it is in Sweden now. But where I live it almost never gets below -20C. In recent years the climate has changed and our winters send us very little snow, and temperatures mostly around zero (+-0C). Gone are my childhood days when skiing was a winter joy.
For some real cold, I must go up north visiting friends or my daughter in Umeå. For many years we went to Dalarna to ski, but not anymore. So Tina, I will venture up north and to Iceland – for the real thing. In the header, Gullfoss, and I believe the coldest moment ever in my life.
What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.
– John Steinbeck
My old apple tree and a Bullfinch. And yes, I do love winter – when it is Winter.
A warm house in a cold winter night is another name for paradise!
―
It’s too cold outside for angels to fly.
―
Keeping the warmth
And last, of course, the beautiful Tännforsen, Jämtland, Sweden. Our highest fall, 37 meters and 60 meters wide.
I started out saying, “I really like….” and then I really liked them all. And the quotes are wonderful as well. 😉. May you get lots of snow and cold this winter!!
janet
Fabulous photos!
I love the little house in the snow!!
All are stunning, but that solitary house grabs me!
Amazing place … amazing shots!
Teresa
It’s a real fairytale landscape!
Love this little red birdy, and the ice shots … just wow!