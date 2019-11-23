Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #73 – Cold

This week Tina is asking us for something Cold – and cold it is in Sweden now. But where I live it almost never gets below -20C. In recent years the climate has changed and our winters send us very little snow, and temperatures mostly around zero (+-0C). Gone are my childhood days when skiing was a winter joy.

For some real cold, I must go up north visiting friends or my daughter in Umeå. For many years we went to Dalarna to ski, but not anymore. So Tina, I will venture up north and to Iceland – for the real thing. In the header, Gullfoss, and I believe the coldest moment ever in my life.

What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.

– John Steinbeck

My old apple tree and a Bullfinch. And yes, I do love winter – when it is Winter.

To appreciate the beauty of a snowflake it is necessary to stand out in the cold.
– Aristotle

A warm house in a cold winter night is another name for paradise!
Mehmet Murat ildan

It’s too cold outside for angels to fly.
Ed Sheeran

Keeping the warmth

And last, of course, the beautiful Tännforsen, Jämtland, Sweden. Our highest fall, 37 meters and 60 meters wide.

Many thanks to those of you who responded to Amy’s “waiting” challenge.  Our waiting was well rewarded…we so enjoyed your creativity! As always Amy, Patti, Tina and I greatly appreciate your support of our challenge.

 

We look forward to seeing your interpretation of “cold”. ”It could be snow and ice, or a frosty window pane, or even your favorite flavor of ice cream!” Please remember to link your response to Tina’s original post as the reader links are not working correctly, and to add the Lens-Artists Tag to help us find you.

Finally, for those who celebrate, we wish you a wonderful Thanksgiving surrounded by those you hold most dear. Next week it will be Patti’s challenge #74 – so stay tuned.

 

 

7 comments on “Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #73 – Cold

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

